Is USC the best? Is UCLA the worst? Don’t let the first week dictate the season

Los Angeles Times beat reporters Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch break down the first week of football for USC and UCLA. While UCLA had a pretty rough game, USC looks unstoppable. But, as both reporters say, don’t judge a season by the first game.