Sundance 2026: Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan with ’Josephine’

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Beth de Araújo, Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan and Mason Reeves talk about their film, “Josephine” at the L.A. Times Studio @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.

