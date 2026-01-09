LG MicroRGB TVs First Look

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A first look at LG’s new MicroRGB TV technology showcased at CES 2026. LG MicroRGB uses ultra-precise red, green, and blue LED backlighting to deliver improved brightness, stronger color accuracy, and better contrast compared to traditional LED and MiniLED displays. This hands-on look breaks down how MicroRGB works, why LG sees it as the next step in premium TV evolution, and what it could mean for future high-end home entertainment displays from LG Electronics.