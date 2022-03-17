Awards & Recognition

Over its distinguished history, the Los Angeles Times has consistently been recognized with numerous honors by our journalistic colleagues. We are proud to have 48 Pulitzer Prizes to our name, including 6 for Breaking News, more than any other news organization.

Below, you’ll find a collection of award-winning work from the outstanding journalists of the Los Angeles Times.

Pulitzer Prizes

2021
Editorial Writing
Robert Greene

Read More
Robert Greene - Pulitzer Prizes

2020
Criticism
Christopher Knight

Read More
Christopher Knight - Pulitzer Prizes

2020
Audio Reporting
Molly O’Toole & Emily Green

Listen Now
O'Toole and Greene - Pulitzer Prizes

2019
Investigative Reporting
Harriet Ryan, Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle

Read More
Ryan, Hamilton and Pringle - Pulitzer Prizes

Explore All

Support award-winning journalism that makes a difference

Subscribe

Photojournalism Awards

Photographer of the Year
Marcus Yam
2021
Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles

See More
Photographer of the Year

Sports Photojournalist of the Year
Robert Gauthier
2021
NPPA Best in Photojournalism

See More
Sports Photojournalist of the Year

Investigative Reporting Awards

Investigations & Social Justice
DEADLY DELAYS
NLA Awards
2021

Read More
Investigative Reporting Awards - Deadly Delay

Podcast Awards

Podcast
CHASING COSBY
Webby Awards & Best of the West
2020

Listen Now
Podcast Awards - Chasing Cosby

Food Journalism Awards

Restaurant Criticism/Review
Restaurant Reviews by Patricia
Escárcega
2020

Read More
Restaurant Criticism/Review

Newspaper Food Section of the Year
Los Angeles Times Food Section
2020

Read More
Newspaper Food Section of the Year

James Beard: Craig Claiborne Restaurant Review Award
Jonathan Gold
2019

Read More
James Beard: Craig Claiborne Restaurant Review Award

“Great journalism identifies, exposes and challenges the social inequalities of our time so that we as a society can address and fix them. The L.A. Times stands as a voice for the marginalized and the underserved, speaking truth to power when inequities are not being heard.”

Patrick Soon-Shiong, executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times

Notable Awards and Recognition

2020

Emmys - Best Informational Series

2019

James Beard Award - Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

Support award-winning journalism that makes a difference

Subscribe