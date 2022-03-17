Awards & Recognition
Over its distinguished history, the Los Angeles Times has consistently been recognized with numerous honors by our journalistic colleagues. We are proud to have 48 Pulitzer Prizes to our name, including 6 for Breaking News, more than any other news organization.
Below, you’ll find a collection of award-winning work from the outstanding journalists of the Los Angeles Times.
2021
Editorial Writing
Robert Greene
2020
Criticism
Christopher Knight
2020
Audio Reporting
Molly O’Toole & Emily Green
2019
Investigative Reporting
Harriet Ryan, Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle
Photographer of the Year
Marcus Yam
2021
Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles
Sports Photojournalist of the Year
Robert Gauthier
2021
NPPA Best in Photojournalism
Investigations & Social Justice
DEADLY DELAYS
NLA Awards
2021
Podcast
CHASING COSBY
Webby Awards & Best of the West
2020
“Great journalism identifies, exposes and challenges the social inequalities of our time so that we as a society can address and fix them. The L.A. Times stands as a voice for the marginalized and the underserved, speaking truth to power when inequities are not being heard.”
Patrick Soon-Shiong, executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times
Notable Awards and Recognition
2020
2019
