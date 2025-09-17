Chef That! ‘Yum Mama’ Instant Noodle Salad
Holy Basil chef Deau Arpapornnopparat makes a tangy, sweet, salty, spicy instant noodle salad with lime and fish sauce caramel, a classic Thai snack that’s easy to prepare.
Deau Arpapornnopparat, chef-owner of Holy Basil Thai restaurants, makes this easy instant-noodle salad for a favorite anytime snack. Ramen-style noodles, ground pork (you can also use chicken), cabbage, herbs, onion and shallot are dressed with tangy lime juice, fish sauce caramel, chiles and the seasoning packet from the noodles. The fish sauce caramel is key, and the resulting dressing is classically sweet, sour, salty and spicy. Get the recipe.
