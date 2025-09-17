Advertisement
Food

Chef That! ‘Yum Mama’ Instant Noodle Salad

Holy Basil chef Deau Arpapornnopparat makes a tangy, sweet, salty, spicy instant noodle salad with lime and fish sauce caramel, a classic Thai snack that’s easy to prepare.

By Betty Hallock
Laurie OchoaBrenda ElizondoQuincy Bowie Jr.Brandon LyDanielle Dorsey and Mark E. Potts
Deau Arpapornnopparat, chef-owner of Holy Basil Thai restaurants, makes this easy instant-noodle salad for a favorite anytime snack. Ramen-style noodles, ground pork (you can also use chicken), cabbage, herbs, onion and shallot are dressed with tangy lime juice, fish sauce caramel, chiles and the seasoning packet from the noodles. The fish sauce caramel is key, and the resulting dressing is classically sweet, sour, salty and spicy. Get the recipe.

Food
Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Brandon Ly

Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.

Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

