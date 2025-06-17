Advertisement
SimpleClosure Raises $15 Million Focused on Startup Shutdowns

A shutdown plan screenshot from SimpleClosure
(Courtesy of SimpleClosure)
By David NusbaumContributor 

As more companies face economic headwinds, a Santa Monica startup raised $15 million to help startups shut down in a simple way.

SimpleClosure’s Series A funding round of $15 million was led by TTV Capital and includes participation from existing investors Infinity Ventures, Anthemis Global, Foxe Capital, Vera Equity and new investors The LegalTech Fund and Carta as well as additional angels. The company has now raised more than $20 million since inception at a time when startups are facing delayed IPOs, stalled M&A, and a potential new wave of shutdowns.

“The reality is that 90% of startups don’t make it, and shutting down remains the unspoken but necessary part of entrepreneurship. We hope companies never need us, but if they do, we’re here to help them do it the right way,” said Dori Yona, chief executive and founder of SimpleClosure, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from SimpleClosure.

