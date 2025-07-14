L.A.’s NantG Power to Provide Batteries for Next-Gen Long Range Windrose EV Semi

Windrose Technology to collaborate with NANTG Power manganese-rich battery maker to develop its next generation of 800km-range truck

NantG Power, a maker of advanced high-performance lithium-ion battery technology, plans to supply its manganese-rich LMFP battery solution to Belgian-based EV Truck maker Windrose Technology, with the goal of increasing the fully loaded range of the Windrose electric sleeper truck to 500 miles with 825 kWh of battery power.

NantG Power’s technology takes a radically different approach from the widespread lithium iron phosphate (LFP)-based EV batteries used in other vehicles. Adding manganese creates a battery that combines low cost with high performance – as well as high safety. The LMFP battery offers 20% better performance as well as 23% reduction in range loss during col weather. Manganese is readily available as well – it’s the 12th most abundant element in Earth’s crust and is also a byproduct of steel making.

“At NantG, we bring more than 70 years of combined battery experience and we’re committed to marry innovative technology and manufacturing know-how to meet the rapidly growing demand for vastly improved energy density and safety for electric vehicles,” said Dr. Fabio Albano, CTO of NantG, the scientist who created the first solid-state battery prototype in 2007 at the University of Michigan. “We’re excited to work with Windrose because, like us, they are a global innovator across four continents that shares the same commitment in their practical, innovative low-emission truck platform.”

Windrose long-haul EV trucks serve North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. “Windrose has already proven that an EV truck based on both the LFP and NMC chemistry can be cost effective relative to diesel trucks,” said Wen Han, founder, CEO and chairman. “However, by deploying NantG Power’s innovative manganese-rich battery chemistry, we’re going to further improve our truck performance, cost and most importantly, safety”

The two companies also are exploring joint manufacturing for this new battery solution in both the United States and the EU. This is a further addition to Windrose’s global production strategy in China, Belgium, France and the U.S.