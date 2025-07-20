Gavel Exec Provides an Advanced AI Assistant for Small L.A. Firms

L.A.-based Gavel has unveiled Gavel Exec, a sophisticated AI assistant embedded in Microsoft Word that is designed to perform at a senior-level capacity for small firms.

With a holistic approach to document review, Gavel Exec has been used by a cohort of Gavel’s law firm customers for several months. They provided feedback to ensure accuracy and quality of the results and helped develop market benchmarks and playbooks, starting with corporate and real estate law. Gavel Exec empowers lawyers to perform a range of activities, including contract analysis and redlining, negotiation based on firm precedents and running playbooks with pre-defined rules.

Gavel Exec uses advanced, proprietary AI agents that model the entire context of a document, reference files, guidelines and prior behavior before taking any action, like an associate reviewing the whole case file before making any decisions.