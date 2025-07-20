Space-Age Sommelier DRINKS Brings AI Drink Recommendations ... and Boosts Sales

A survey conducted by L.A.-based DRINKS, a pioneering platform for alcohol e-commerce, revealed that 76% of consumers envision AI significantly shaping alcohol shopping within the next five years. This survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, commissioned by DRINKS and conducted by Dynata, found that 31% of adults over the age of 21 have already used AI to aid in alcohol selection, and 71% would be interested in adopting the technology if offered by liquor stores and online retailers.

While 44% of consumers currently believe AI can recommend a bottle of wine or liquor for personal enjoyment, the interest in AI-powered recommendations extends to social settings as well. Over 40% of consumers would trust AI-suggested drink pairings at a restaurant, 26% would let the technology determine a cocktail order at a bar and 39% would allow it to select drinks for a party or gathering. Meanwhile, only 30% of consumers find human expert advice “very important” to alcohol purchases.

“Consumers are looking at how technology can make their lives easier, and in this case, the insights of an AI ‘sommelier’ can make alcohol less intimidating,” said Barry Collier, co-founder and head of R&D at DRINKS. “For example, the ‘rules of wine’ might make someone hesitate to ask questions or try a new bottle. But AI that understands their individual preferences can help pick the ‘right’ drink for the occasion and give the buyer confidence that they’ll enjoy their purchase.”

Advertisement

DRINKS’ patented AI-powered wine recommendation system is a step toward transforming the way people discover, select and purchase their favorite bottles.

“Our patented PAIR (Predictive AI Retailing) technology uses AI to dissect every wine label to analyze color palettes, fonts, imagery and dozens more elements of design. We use these features to predict the emotional response it will spark (like romantic, adventurous, elegant or perhaps quirky),” said Collier. “By tailoring recommendations around these feelings, we’ve driven a 50-plus-percent lift in click-through rates over traditional ‘You may also like’ recommendations. And when you pair these insights with a virtual sommelier that allows the customer to describe their taste preferences or desires in natural language, you unlock the true power of conversational commerce.”