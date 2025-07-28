Burbank Data Intelligence Company CloudSoda Acquired by Diskover

CloudSoda, a Burbank-based data intelligence and orchestration platform, was acquired by Reno-based Diskover. The acquisition comes on the heels of Diskover’s $7.5-million seed funding round and the launch of partnerships with both Snowflake and NetApp.

“This is a huge moment for us, as well as our customers, as we leverage the funding and partnerships to further integrate with our customers’ most strategic data platforms,” said Will Hall, chief executive of Diskover, in a statement.

The acquisition was touted as a way to bring new capabilities to the Diskover platform, especially regarding usability and natural language AI agents. Diskover focuses on unstructured data that includes documents, PDFs, videos, audio files and text messages.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from CloudSoda.