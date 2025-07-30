Saviynt Accelerates Global Expansion in Asia, Europe and the Middle East

Investments in London, Singapore, Bangalore, Amsterdam, Iberia and Dubai underscore Saviynt’s focus on global growth

El Segundo-headquartered Saviynt, a provider of cloud-native AI identity and governance platform solutions, has announced major global expansion initiatives, including the opening of new regional offices in Singapore and London, the launch of dedicated customer support operations in Europe, and plans for a significantly expanded office in India. These investments mark a new phase in Saviynt’s rapid global growth and reinforce its position as the identity authority for enterprises worldwide.

Building on a record-breaking 2024 and continued demand for its AI-based Identity Cloud platform, Saviynt is deepening its presence in key markets across Asia-Pacific (APJ) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. As identity security becomes the foundation of digital transformation and security, Saviynt’s scalable, intelligent and converged platform is increasingly being chosen by enterprises to modernize and secure their identity infrastructure.

“This is an exciting time for Saviynt as we continue building on global momentum and investing in the regions where our customers and partners need us most,” said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt. “Our new hubs across APJ, including India and Singapore, and our expanded presence across EMEA, are more than just geographic footprints. They are strategic growth engines enabling us to support millions of identities, deliver exceptional customer experiences and accelerate the global adoption of modern identity security.”

Saviynt’s expanded Singapore office will serve as a regional hub for APJ, providing a base for customer success, solution delivery and partner enablement. With accelerating digital adoption in the region and increasing regulatory focus on identity governance, this expansion will ensure customers receive tailored, high-impact support.

“Asia Pacific is at the forefront of identity security transformation,” said Dan Mountstephen, senior vice president, APJ at Saviynt. “India, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Australia-New Zealand are vastly different markets with unique cultural nuances and varying levels of identity maturity. Yet one unifying reality stands out: Identity remains the #1 attack surface in cyber breaches. Across the region, enterprises and governments are prioritizing cloud-first identity security platforms that are simple to adopt, deliver rapid time to value and solve a broad spectrum of use cases at scale. That’s exactly where Saviynt leads – bringing smarter identity security to the heart of APJ.”

In Europe and the Middle East, Saviynt has significantly expanded its regional footprint to five core hubs, serving customers in over 15 countries. Along with a newly launched customer operations center in Poland, a regional office in London and new leadership in Amsterdam and Germany, the company has expanded across Iberia and is actively hiring leadership in Dubai to support its growing Middle East customer base. These hubs are designed to enhance regional delivery, strengthen partner collaboration and offer deeper identity expertise across diverse regulatory and business environments.

“From London to Warsaw, Amsterdam to Dubai and across the region, EMEA is a cornerstone of our global growth strategy,” said Brooks Wallace, senior vice president, EMEA at Saviynt. “As demand accelerates across our enterprise account base, we’re focused on delivering modern, scalable identity solutions that align with the strategic priorities of today’s leading organizations – enabling them to strengthen security postures, meet complex compliance requirements and drive long-term digital transformation.”

In India, Saviynt is preparing to unveil a new office location to support its growing presence in the region, not only through engineering, product and support functions but also by expanding its go-to-market teams. With India playing a critical role in both global operations and regional growth, this move reflects Saviynt’s long-term commitment to investing in world-class talent, customer engagement and market development.

