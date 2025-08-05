Cafeteria Raises $3-Million Growth Round to Expand Gen Z Insights

Cafeteria, a consumer insights platform that enables Gen Z and Alpha to earn for direct and private brand insights, announced a $3-million growth round, valuing the company at $22 million. The round adds participation from Marquee Ventures, Listen Ventures and Thayer Investment Partners.

With the new capital, it is set to expand AI capabilities and scale data infrastructure to transform unstructured text and voice into actionable insights.

“We are reimagining the relationship between Generation Next and brands by delivering them a platform for work and private insights software for clients. Our text and voice data are compounding, and we are investing in AI capabilities that are truly in-context of the generation,” said Rishi Malhotra, chief executive and co-founder of Cafeteria, in a statement.

Advertisement

Since January, the company has more than doubled its userbase and tripled the volume of insights produced. Brands across fashion, beauty and consumer goods are utilizing its teen-to-brand operating system and enterprise software for authentic Gen Next intelligence. Brand partners include category leaders across beauty, retail and consumer goods.

Cafeteria previously raised a multimillion-dollar seed round in July 2024, led by Collaborative Fund and Imaginary Ventures, with additional participation from Bertelsmann and music mogul Guy Oseary, that valued the company at $12 million.

Information for this article was sourced from Cafeteria.