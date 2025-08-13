Westlake Village-based Infinity Digital Consulting, led by Lorenzo Loken, has announced the strategic acquisition of Sequel Solutions, a business development consultancy. The acquisition includes the pioneering Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) tool, SequelAEO, developed by Sequel’s founder, Leland “TJ” Jourdan II. This move elevates Infinity Digital Consulting’s position in quantitative AEO analytics.

Key to the acquisition is the integration of SequelAEO, an innovative tool that optimizes the visibility of online content in answer engines. With this addition, Infinity Digital Consulting aims to provide its clients with a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Loken, CEO of Infinity Digital Consulting, said, “This strategic acquisition aligns with our core principles and commitment to provide the best digital consulting services in Los Angeles. SequelAEO will complement our existing services and elevate our ability to provide advanced, data-driven solutions to our clients.”

Jourdan, the mastermind behind SequelAEO, will join the Infinity Digital Consulting team, bringing his expertise in the field of Answer Engine Optimization and leading Infinity’s artificial intelligence efforts.

“We’re thrilled to have TJ and his team on board. His innovative thinking aligns with our vision of staying ahead of the digital curve,” added Loken.

SequelAEO’s pioneering approach to AEO has been recognized for its unique ability to provide actionable insights based on quantitative analysis, primarily in the massive market of Houston, with restaurants like French-inspired phenom BeauSoleil and mineral rights fund Acadia Mineral Partners. This acquisition empowers Infinity Digital Consulting to deliver industry-leading, data-driven strategies that enhance its clients’ digital footprint.

Information sourced from Businesswire. Learn more by contacting Lorenzo@infinitydigitalsolution.com.