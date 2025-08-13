Saviynt Names Kevin Spurway Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran CMO brings leadership, cybersecurity and enterprise SaaS experience

Los Angeles-based Saviynt, an AI-based identity security and governance solutions company, today announced the hiring of Kevin Spurway as chief marketing officer. Spurway brings more than 20 years of senior-level marketing leadership in enterprise SaaS and software, including as CMO for private, pre-IPO and public U.S. companies. He joins Saviynt from Feedzai, an AI-native fraud and financial crime prevention platform.

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the executive team to build upon the marketing foundation we have in place at Saviynt and to help us extend our leadership position in identity security,” said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt. “Having worked with Kevin previously, I can attest to his marketing acumen, empathetic leadership style, strong work ethic, focus on pipeline generation and data-driven decision making.”

Prior to Feedzai, Spurway was CMO at Similarweb, a SaaS market intelligence company that he joined pre-IPO and helped lead into the U.S. public markets in 2021. Before Similarweb, he spent six years as CMO of low-code application development and process automation company Appian, where he helped drive sustained high growth and was instrumental in the company’s success as the top-performing software IPO of 2017. He previously held senior marketing and corporate development positions at PTC and MicroStrategy. Spurway received his B.A. from Dartmouth College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

“I’m excited to join Saviynt, a high-growth company with strong AI-based technology and business performance at scale. Saviynt has the opportunity and resources to do great things that create impact for its customers, and I have been particularly impressed by the people at Saviynt and inspired by their talent and energy,” added Spurway. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to help accelerate adoption of this critical technology, which is a key enabler for businesses looking to securely manage all identities, including surging numbers of AI agents.”

Saviynt’s AI-powered identity platform manages and governs human and non-human access to all of an organization’s applications, data and business processes.

