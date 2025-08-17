AI Heightens the Medical Experience for Patients and Physicians

City of Hope is using generative AI to create operational efficiency, enable patient personalization, improve access to clinical trials and empower breakthrough research.

“With the rise of AI, healthcare systems like City of Hope are seizing the opportunity to transform physician workloads and fuel more focused, personalized patient care,” said Simon Nazarian, City of Hope chief digital and technology officer and system executive vice president.

Among City of Hope’s innovations is a novel platform that leverages multiple commercial and open-source AI models. HopeLLM – powered by City of Hope’s proprietary technology and data – removes the administrative burden of new patient onboarding, matches patients to clinical trials, enables generative AI responses personalized to individual patient records and extracts real-world data for research.

Advertisement

“By summarizing massive information in seconds, HopeLLM removes a barrier between the patient and the doctor. Instead of spending time finding information in the history of previous tests and treatments, doctors can spend time and effort in getting patients and caregivers to understand treatment options. Instead of the frustration of trying to find information, doctors are able to create more joy as they deliver patient care,” said Vijay Trisal, M.D., City of Hope system chief clinical officer and a Dr. Norman & Melinda Payson professor in medicine.

HopeLLM also instantly points out a patient’s clinical trial eligibility and automatically extracts key data points into research-ready formats, converting hours of manual chart review into seconds of AI-driven insight.