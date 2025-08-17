Advertisement
AI-Powered Solar Installation Support

Installing solar panels and calibrating on a laptop with AI
(sirisakboakaew - stock.adobe.com)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 

Temecula-based Freedom Forever, a leading residential solar installation company, has launched Raya, a groundbreaking AI tool that revolutionizes project support and pipeline management.

Built on Lightspeed, Freedom Forever’s proprietary CRM and operational engine, Raya delivers real-time intelligence, automated issue resolution and 24/7 phone support to sales partners nationwide. This breakthrough technology marks a major leap forward in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and industry innovation.

By tapping into Lightspeed’s expansive data infrastructure and integrated sales resource center, Raya delivers real-time project updates, actionable insights and instant ticket resolution. The AI tool intelligently navigates complex workflows and information systems to provide sales partners with 24/7 access to critical project details.

Raya is built to ensure sales reps can address inquiries and access critical information instantaneously, streamlining the solar installation process and enhancing customer satisfaction.

