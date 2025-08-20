New Report on State of Technology in Value-Based Care Exposes Tech and Data Barriers

Glendale-based Reveleer, a leading value-based care technology platform, in partnership with Mathematica, a policy data and analytics company, has released the “2025 State of Technology in Value-Based Care Report.” The report comes during a pivotal moment in healthcare transformation. While payer and provider alignment around value-based care (VBC) has never been stronger, execution is falling behind. The report reveals that while there is widespread confidence in technology’s potential to support value-based care, significant barriers such as fragmented data strategies, uneven AI adoption and insufficient staff training are hindering progress and scalability.

Payers and providers are aligned, but are not collaborating

The report findings defy a common industry narrative that payers and providers are misaligned on priorities. In fact, 100% of providers and 97% of payers surveyed agree their value-based care goals are strongly aligned. What’s missing is synchronized execution. Despite shared vision, payers and providers are operating in parallel rather than in concert, pointing to an inefficiency that limits the impact of technology investments and makes scale more difficult.

Meanwhile, momentum continues to build: 92% of payers and 81% of providers surveyed saw their VBC contracts grow in the past 12 months. And even more expect growth ahead, with 94% of payers and 83% of providers forecasting increases in the next 12 months. But if execution continues to lag behind ambition, progress may stall before it can transform care.

“To realize the full potential of value-based care, payers and providers must collaborate at scale,” said Jay Ackerman, CEO of Reveleer. “The good news is payers and providers are finally rowing in the same direction. But if they don’t row in sync, we won’t move forward. This report points to a clear call to action. The alignment is there, and the tools are ready. Tighter collaboration and true transformation are within reach.”

Data strategy is a known advantage, but still fragmented

Data management is viewed as a strategic asset by virtually every organization surveyed. 97% of providers and 96% of payers agree that a strong data management approach gives them a competitive edge in the marketplace. Yet behind that confidence lies significant operational fragmentation.

Only a third of surveyed providers (33%) and payers (31%) rate their data integration capabilities as “excellent.” Yet only about half (46% of providers and 53% of payers) are very confident in the accuracy and completeness of the patient data they use in VBC initiatives. This gap between perception and precision signals a major vulnerability in scaling VBC effectively and safely.

AI is widely used but inconsistently trusted and scaled

Every payer and provider surveyed reports using AI. And most agree it’s delivering results: 96% of both payers and providers agree their approach to AI adoption and implementation has given them a competitive advantage, and more than 80% of each report seeing positive impacts, including:



Improved clinical decision-making (reported 95% of providers and 86% of payers)

Increased operational efficiency (reported 95% of providers and 88% of payers)

Better patient outcomes (reported 95% of providers and 86% of payers)

But enthusiasm hasn’t translated into full commitment. Only 40% of payers and 38% of providers say they are fully committed to AI adoption. Just 21% of payers and 29% of providers report a significant increase in AI use in the past 12 months.

Underlying this hesitation are concerns about AI hallucinations, algorithmic transparency and the ethics of AI-assisted decisions without human oversight. These concerns don’t negate AI’s value, but they do signal the need for more robust frameworks for responsible adoption.

Training gaps are limiting AI’s full potential

Despite confidence in AI’s promise, organizations are underinvesting in the people who need to use it. While all organizations surveyed offer at least some AI training, only 30% of payers and 32% of provider organizations offer extensive training programs. This lack of preparation is a likely contributor to AI hesitancy and a barrier to scaling its use.

As the pressure to improve outcomes and reduce costs intensifies, organizations that pair technology with workforce readiness will be better positioned to lead.

“Technology is a powerful enabler, but it’s not a magic wand,” said Ngan MacDonald, director of data innovations at Mathematica. “The path to scalable value-based care demands more than alignment. It demands real investment in data infrastructure, workforce readiness and AI governance. This report highlights where the friction lies and where leaders need to focus next.”

