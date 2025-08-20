TrustedTech Unveils Rebrand and Evolved Focus

Rebrand aims to reflect TrustedTech’s evolution from licensing provider to full-service technology partner, and new status as a Microsoft Managed Partner

Irvine-based TrustedTech, a Microsoft Managed Partner and provider of Microsoft cloud solutions and IT modernization services, has unveiled its brand, an evolution into an innovation-driven technology partner focused on AI, IT infrastructure and Modern Work digital transformation.

As companies race to modernize their IT environments, integrate AI responsibly and maximize Microsoft cloud investments, TrustedTech has redefined its role: from a licensing provider to a full-scale technology partner. The rebrand is described as a commitment to the company’s primary focus on helping customers cut through complexity, adopt intelligent tools like Microsoft Copilot and build future-ready infrastructure with confidence.

“This evolution isn’t about a new name and logo, it’s about rising to meet the moment,” said Julian Hamood, founder of TrustedTech. “Every part of our rebrand was to allow our current and future customers the ability to access sophisticated technologies while minimizing time-to-value in today’s fast-moving technology landscape. It’s not just a better version of who we were but the best form of who we will be for businesses who need a true partner to help them navigate AI adoption, modernize legacy systems and make smarter, faster technology decisions.”

TrustedTech’s new phase brings expanded offerings that include Microsoft Copilot implementation, Azure infrastructure tenant migrations, Microsoft 365 optimization, security hardening, tailored licensing advisory and a more comprehensive list of professional services and technical break/fix support – especially for those going through mergers & acquisitions.

“Our customers are navigating rapid technology shifts that demand smarter strategies and reliable support,” added Hamood. “We’re committed to empowering IT leaders to confidently adopt AI, optimize cloud environments and modernize their infrastructure, delivering practical solutions that drive real business outcomes. TrustedTech is here to turn complexity into clarity, so our clients can focus on growth and innovation.”

