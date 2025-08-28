EmpathyTech Launches to Close the Chronic Care Gap for Black Americans with Culturally Intelligent AI

Los Angeles-based EmpathyTech, created by Empathetic Intelligence, has launched to address chronic care disparities among Black Americans. The culturally intelligent AI platform combines wearables, real-time nudges and community storytelling to foster trust, improve outcomes and deliver care in familiar, accessible spaces like barbershops, churches and living rooms.

According to the team, Black Americans living with chronic illnesses like diabetes and hypertension have faced a healthcare system that doesn’t fully see or understand them. EmpathyTech, the first product from mission-driven startup Empathetic Intelligence, is stepping forward to change that.

Fresh out of stealth mode, EmpathyTech is opening early access enrollment for its culturally intelligent health technology. Built to rebuild trust and deliver better outcomes, the platform blends wearable feedback, real-time nudges and community-based storytelling to help people make healthier choices – on their terms, in ways that feel familiar and personal.

The idea came from a deeply personal place. Founder Khensu-Ra Love El watched his brother battle diabetes and preventable complications and saw firsthand how traditional care often fails to connect.

EmpathyTech starts with Black men and families facing high-severity conditions, then brings care closer to where life actually happens – barbershops, churches, clinics and even living rooms. The goal is to close the care gap by making preventive and restorative care more relatable, human and practical.

Over time, the company plans to expand its reach to other underserved communities, but its mission remains clear: design AI that cares like a neighbor, not a number.

Information sourced from PR Newswire. Learn more by contacting ra@empathytech.ai.