Thumzup Launches Crypto Advisory Board with DogeOS Head of Ecosystem Alex Hoffman as Founding Member

Los Angeles-based Thumzup Media Corporation has announced the appointment of Alex Hoffman to its newly formed Crypto Advisory Board, further strengthening the company’s strategic focus on digital assets and ecosystem development.

Hoffman currently serves as head of ecosystem at DogeOS, the Dogecoin app layer, where he leads ecosystem development, partnerships and growth strategy. His work focuses on helping holders and companies put their Dogecoin to work through lending, staking and other applications that generate yield and expand utility.

“We are excited to welcome Alex as the first member of our Crypto Advisory Board,” said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. “His proven track record in ecosystem development should help us maximize the value of what we are going to be doing in the digital assets space. When taken in consideration with our pending merger with Dogehash, this is another step towards making us a leader in the Scrypt mining economy.”

“This appointment represents the first step in broadening Thumzup’s crypto talent pool,” added Steele. “We plan to attract more leaders in blockchain while expanding industry alliances, such as our collaboration with Coinbase, to accelerate the development of this business line.”

Hoffman has been active in the cryptocurrency industry since 2011. Over the past decade, he has launched several blockchain projects, including Superposition Finance and Moveposition, each of which has reached a significant market capitalization. He has built a reputation for creating ecosystems and communities that endure, blending product vision with execution and growth. His reputation rests on an ability to blend product vision with ecosystem growth, making him a trusted voice in the Dogecoin economy.

Through his advisory role, Hoffman will support Thumzup’s plans to align its mining operations with DogeOS-powered yield strategies, including staking, DeFi integrations and more. These activities are designed to enhance economics for Thumzup while contributing to the growth of the wider Dogecoin app ecosystem.

“I’m honored to join the Crypto Advisory Board,” said Hoffman. “Thumzup’s pending merger with Dogehash and its commitment to putting Dogecoin to work through DogeOS make it a meaningful contributor to the next phase of Dogecoin adoption. I look forward to seeing how these efforts create value both for the community, developers and partners.”

Thumzup recently announced a proposed acquisition of Dogehash, which will be put to a shareholder vote later this year. Dogehash currently operates approximately 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across three data centers in North America, with additional units expected to be deployed later this year. The company’s mining fleet, recognized for best-in-class hash rate density and energy efficiency, is positioned to deliver significant Dogecoin and Litecoin block rewards with a low-cost, high-uptime footprint.

Information sourced from PR Newswire. Learn more at investors@thumzupmedia.com.