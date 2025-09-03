FieldAI Announces Venture Funding Exceeds $405 Million with Latest Round

FieldAI, an Irvine-based startup focused on developing systems for robots to operate safely in industrial environments, announced that it raised $314 million in August, co-led by Bezos Expeditions, Prysm and Temasek.

The company has now raised $405 million over two funding rounds. Backers include Khosla Ventures, Nvidia’s NVentures, Canaan Partners and Intel Capital. The latest round was oversubscribed, following rapid customer adoption and multiple expansion contracts for FieldAI’s general-purpose robotics intelligence, with successful testing and deployments across hundreds of complex real-world industrial environments.

FieldAI robots are deployed in daily operations at numerous customer sites worldwide. Deployments span a variety of robot types in high-complexity environments from Japan to Europe to the U.S., with some of the world’s largest companies in industries including construction, energy, manufacturing, urban delivery and inspection.

“Our team has spent years in the field, driving major breakthroughs in ‘field robotics’ and safety-critical robotic AI in complex environments,” said Ali Agha, founder and chief executive of FieldAI, in a statement.

The company is led by world-renowned veterans in robotic AI from DeepMind, Google Brain, Tesla Autopilot, NASA, JPL, SpaceX, Zoox, Cruise, Amazon, DARPA, TRI and others.

Information for this article was sourced from FieldAI.