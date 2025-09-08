Welcome Tech Closes $7.5-Million Round for Workforce Engagement Platform

Los Angeles-based Welcome Tech, a digital platform serving immigrant workforces and the employers who rely on them, closed a $7.5-million Series C funding round led by institutional investors focused on innovation and impact, including: TTV Capital, Mubadala Capital, Westbound Equity Partners, CityRock Ventures Partners, Next Legacy Partners and BTN Ventures.

The capital will accelerate the development of its proprietary AI infrastructure and expand its workforce engagement platform, which connects immigrant workers to essential services including jobs, health care and financial tools. Over the past year, the company reported 200% year-over-year revenue growth in its subscription business, and the platform has grown to over 4.5 million registered members.

“This quarter has marked a meaningful turning point, from closing a highly successful capital raise to launching strategic enterprise partnerships that are now fueling thousands of new subscriber enrollments,” said Amir Hemmat, co-founder and chief executive of Welcome Tech, in a statement. “This new funding positions us to reach profitability, scale partnerships and deliver digital-first solutions that unlock economic access for the immigrant workforce that powers our country.”

Information for this article was sourced from Welcome Tech.