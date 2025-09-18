MarqVision Lands $48 Million in Series B Funding

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

New funding set to accelerate global expansion, drive product innovation and advance MarqVision’s AI-powered managed service platform for global brands

Los Angeles-based MarqVision, the AI-powered managed service platform for brand control, has announced its Series B funding round of $48 million, bringing its total funding to date to $90 million. The round was led by Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India & SEA, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, HSG, Coral Capital, Michael Seibel (Partner Emeritus of Y Combinator) and returning investors Y Combinator, Altos Ventures, and Atinum Investment.

With this round, MarqVision is introducing a new paradigm of brand control. Brand protection is traditionally about reacting to copycats, but MarqVision believes industries must shift towards a mindset of “owning every digital and physical touchpoint where a brand lives.” In an era defined by generative AI, counterfeits, impersonations, unauthorized sales and piracy, brand control is the evolution of IP and brand protection – giving companies not just the ability to defend their assets but the power to actively shape how their brand is experienced.

By combining AI agents with IP legal expertise, MarqVision delivers faster, more effective enforcement outcomes that translate directly into business impact. According to the company, brands using MarqVision’s managed services typically see 5-10% increases in top-line growth and can justify investing 0.5-1% of online revenue into digital risk protection, because the ROI is so clear. Adoption has expanded well beyond IP and legal teams; 60% of MarqVision’s users are now go-to-market functions like marketing, e-commerce and sales, underscoring how brand control has evolved from a defensive necessity into a strategic lever for growth.

MarqVision is also unveiling a bold brand refresh to reflect its evolution from anti-counterfeit enforcement to a comprehensive AI-driven service for trust and safety. The updated visual identity and messaging better represent MarqVision’s role as a category leader in modern brand protection and revenue recovery.

The company also surpassed a key growth milestone with annual recurring revenue (ARR) doubling each year, reflecting rapid adoption across 350 global companies in a wide range of industries, including fashion, luxury, beauty, gaming, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, automotive and consumer electronics.

“We’ve reached a moment where AI-powered brand control is no longer optional; it’s the foundation for sustainable growth,” said Mark Lee, founder and CEO of MarqVision. “The most valuable companies in the world will be the ones that can own and control their IP and brand perception at every touchpoint. MarqVision is making that possible by uniting AI innovation with unmatched legal expertise to give brands complete control over their presence, their reputation and their revenue streams.”

“MarqVision is bringing an AI-first approach to the brand protection and trust and safety industry, offering a timely solution to a challenge that has only intensified with the rise of generative AI. They have quickly established themselves as the leader in this category, working with 350 global brands to prevent counterfeits, impersonations, unauthorized sales and digital piracy. We are thrilled to lead this round of financing, which will help accelerate their growth and cement their position as the category leader in the industry,” said Shailendra Singh, managing director, Peak XV.

Salesforce Ventures is also joining as an investor and will support MarqVision’s go-to-market and product initiatives, including the integration of Salesforce data to enhance insights for ROI tracking for brand customers.

“We’re bringing AI-driven intelligence and legal expertise directly into the hands of the teams who need it most,” Lee said. “This is about empowering legal and marketing departments to protect what makes their brand unique while driving growth at the same time. It’s the future of brand protection: scalable, actionable and growth-focused.”

