AI-Driven Micro-Analytics for Drug, Agriculture, Food, Beverage and Cosmetics Development

Los Angeles-based Athos Therapeutics, Inc., an AI software and clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, announced the launch of a new website that details “Athos Omics AI,” a novel and impactful data platform for analyzing omics data across industries.

Omics analysis refers to processing large-scale biological information derived from genes, RNA, proteins and metabolites. An “ome” is a complete set of such information – for example, the genome for genes and the transcriptome for RNA. With a stated mission of “automating, harmonizing, accelerating and democratizing multi-omics data analysis and solutions across industries,” Athos Omics AI brings multiple no-code, agentic AI software solutions to the growing field of omics analysis. The platform can computationally analyze raw, or pre-processed, omics data to produce clear, actionable outputs.

“This platform has been used in-house at Athos to discover 18 novel drug targets, to date, across various unmet medical needs. Importantly, years before human testing began, Athos Omics AI accurately predicted the exact mechanisms of action for our lead clinical program, which is now entering a Phase 2 clinical trial in Inflammatory Bowel Disease,” said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, founder, president & CEO of Athos. “This incredibly powerful no-code software platform is now ready to be deployed across any industry that generates omics data.”