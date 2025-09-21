AI-Supported Learning for an Entire University System

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The California State University (CSU) system has announced a first-of-its-kind public-private initiative with some of the world’s leading tech companies, including Adobe, Alphabet (Google), AWS, IBM, Instructure, Intel, LinkedIn, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI and the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, that will leverage the power of artificial intelligence to create an AI-empowered higher education system that could surpass any existing model in both scale and impact.

The CSU’s unprecedented adoption of AI technologies will make training, learning and teaching tools – including ChatGPT – available across all 23 CSU universities, ensuring that the system’s more than 460,000 students and 63,000 faculty and staff have equitable access to cutting-edge AI tools that will prepare them to meet the rapidly changing education and workforce needs of California.

At the heart of this groundbreaking effort is the AI Workforce Acceleration Board, a collaboration with nearly a dozen of the world’s leading tech companies and Governor Newsom’s Office that will identify and advocate for AI skills needed in California’s workforce and its economy. The advisory board will also include CSU representatives who will collectively work to foster innovation and drive interdisciplinary practical applications of AI by organizing a series of AI challenges.

These events will be guided by the advisory board and encourage CSU students and faculty to work together on pressing issues such as climate change and housing affordability, leveraging AI technologies to create impactful solutions. The CSU expects to add more tech companies to the advisory board in the coming months.