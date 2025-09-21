Tackling Bus Lane Slowdowns, Preventing Obstructions and Improving Traffic Flow

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Two more local cities – Santa Monica and West Hollywood – will deploy Hayden AI‘s game-changing automated transit enforcement platform. This innovative technology will tackle the growing issue of illegally parked vehicles obstructing bus lanes and bus stops, making public transit safer, more efficient and more reliable for millions of L.A.-area commuters. The cities join the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and Culver City in using the AI-driven solution to revolutionize how public transportation is delivered.

For Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus, this rollout follows the success of a 2023 pilot program where Hayden AI technology was tested on two buses. The results were eye-opening: 7.7 violations per bus per day, amounting to 606 violations over just 45 days. This highlighted the urgent need for automated enforcement, especially as research has shown that keeping bus lanes clear can speed up bus travel times by 20-28% during peak hours, improving rider satisfaction and even boosting ridership by 2-9%.

Santa Monica’s Director of Transportation, Anuj Gupta, said: “Even a single vehicle blocking a bus lane can lead to significant delays, missed connections and frustration for riders who depend on our service. By ensuring bus lanes remain clear, we enhance the efficiency of our multimodal transportation network and keep Santa Monica’s residents and visitors moving safely, efficiently and comfortably.”