Torrance Firm Divergent Closes $290 Million Series E Round at $2.3-Billion Valuation to Scale Digital Manufacturing Platform

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Divergent Technologies Inc., a Torrance-based manufacturer, closed a $290 million Series E financing that raised a total of $290 million at a $2.3-billion valuation. The round was led by Rochefort Asset Management and consisted of $250 million in equity capital and $40 million in debt capital. To date, the company has raised more than $1 billion.

“This round was driven by our expansion into aerospace and defense. We have built a platform for automotive, aerospace, space and defense,” said Lukas Czinger, chief executive of Divergent, in an interview with LA Times Studios. “We design algorithms, source codes, develop 3D printers and build our own robotic fixtureless assembly process. There’s over 600 patents on this business, with hundreds of millions that went into the platform.”

The company’s expansion into unmanned vehicles, commonly known as drones, has led to significant revenue growth, with year-to-date revenue up five times compared with 2024. The company has 450 employees, mainly in Southern California. That includes its wholly owned subsidiary, Czinger Automotive.

Advertisement

The company originally started building parts for automotive brands that include Aston Martin, Bugatti and McLaren. In 2022, it expanded into aerospace and defense with initial work for General Atomics. Today, Divergent has contracts with dozens of aerospace and defense customers. Over the next three years, Czinger expects about 70% of revenue from aerospace contracts and 30% from the automotive sector.

“There is not another company in the world that has the technology that we have, because we have a digitally driven factory. We can switch from auto parts to aerospace parts with software. We might have a number of factories but can change sectors by scheduling jobs into those factories,” Czinger said.

Information for this article was sourced from Divergent.