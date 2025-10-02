LMA Consulting Releases New eBook on AI and Advanced Technologies in Manufacturing and Supply Chains

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, a leading expert in manufacturing strategy and supply chain transformation and president of Claremont-based LMA Consulting Group, Inc., is releasing a new eBook, “AI & Advanced Technologies in Manufacturing,” explaining how manufacturers and distributors can harness AI and advanced technologies to drive performance wisely.

“AI is sweeping through every corner of the enterprise,” said Anderson. “The winners will be those who apply it with discipline, tying use cases to real bottlenecks, aligning Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP) with data and keeping humans in control for judgment, safety and accountability.”

The eBook gathers perspectives from leaders across strategy, supply chain, technology/IT, ERP, finance, talent/HR, sales & marketing, legal/risk, real estate and international trade. Contributors document AI’s impact across the value chain, highlighting where it creates measurable results and where governance is essential.

SIOP as the control tower: Turning quotes, orders and forecasts into one plan; using AI to unify signals across ERP/CRM/CPQ/PLM/MES/WMS so promise dates and mix are credible, margins are protected and cash isn’t trapped in the wrong inventory.

Turning quotes, orders and forecasts into one plan; using AI to unify signals across ERP/CRM/CPQ/PLM/MES/WMS so promise dates and mix are credible, margins are protected and cash isn’t trapped in the wrong inventory. From pilots to ROI: Examples include predictive maintenance programs reporting 25-30% maintenance cost reductions and 70-75% downtime reduction; and integrated, AI-driven operations delivering 3.7x ROI when rebuilt around operational intelligence rather than retrofitted point tools.

Examples include predictive maintenance programs reporting 25-30% maintenance cost reductions and 70-75% downtime reduction; and integrated, AI-driven operations delivering 3.7x ROI when rebuilt around operational intelligence rather than retrofitted point tools. Data advantage for mid-market: What once required billion-dollar scale is now accessible, integrating three or more data sources that can unlock exponentially better insight at a fraction of historical cost and time.

What once required billion-dollar scale is now accessible, integrating three or more data sources that can unlock exponentially better insight at a fraction of historical cost and time. Network & real estate decisions: Automation-ready footprint strategies (power, fiber, clear heights) show double-digit improvements, such as 23% lower real estate operating cost and 18% faster order cycle time in consolidation case work.

Automation-ready footprint strategies (power, fiber, clear heights) show double-digit improvements, such as 23% lower real estate operating cost and 18% faster order cycle time in consolidation case work. Responsible adoption: Secure-by-design IT/OT, updated ERP/software licensing for AI use, HR fairness/compliance and ethical use in marketing/sales (privacy, transparency, originality).

“AI can improve service, margin and cash, but only when it’s embedded in processes that already work and when people know how to steer it,” Anderson added. “This eBook shows where the value is and how to pursue it responsibly.”

LMA Consulting Group specializes in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. Lisa Anderson has been recognized among top supply chain and ERP experts and has been featured in major media. She is a noted authority on the SIOP process.

The eBook is available now via LMA-Consultinggroup.com.

