SoCal Costco Distribution Center Locations Step Into Large-Scale Energy Independence with Trinity Energy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Integrated solar, battery storage and EV charging infrastructure ensure Costco’s operations remain reliable and sustainable

Trinity Energy, a provider of turnkey sustainable energy solutions, has announced the successful pre-commissioning of a comprehensive solar, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging solution at Costco Wholesale’s Mira Loma and Ontario distribution centers in California, marking a significant step toward energy independence for one of the world’s leading retailers.

The Mira Loma facility, Costco’s largest distribution center globally, as well as the Ontario site, will each now feature fully integrated, off-grid solar and battery systems, as well as EV charging infrastructure to support the electrification of its yard truck fleets. Together, the sites will power 20 electric yard trucks.

Advertisement

This project underscores the new reality businesses are facing regarding the need for energy independence. Without solutions like solar, battery storage and microgrid technology, companies risk stalled expansions, inability to electrify fleets and exposure to volatile power markets.

By designing and implementing a tailored, integrated system for Costco, Trinity Energy is delivering a blueprint for how companies can take control of their own energy future.

Across California and the nation, businesses are confronting an unprecedented energy crisis. The delivery of the power needed to support aggressive corporate growth and state electrification mandates is limited. Companies are facing uncertainty about future energy availability, along with regulatory pressures tied to emissions reductions. For large-scale operators, the question is no longer just about sustainability but rather whether the grid can keep pace with the speed of business.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “Blackouts could increase by 100 times by 2030 … America’s reindustrialization … requires a significantly larger supply of around-the-clock, reliable power.”

In addition, a recent Cato Institute report, The Power Struggle: Examining the Reliability and Security of America’s Electrical Grid, highlights how grid limitations are blocking business expansion, especially in energy-intensive industries. Analysts warn that segments … are already facing growth headwinds because the grid can’t keep pace, denying regions new economic development opportunities.

“This project demonstrates that true energy independence is possible with a tailored, integrated system,” said Darin Leonard, CEO of Trinity Energy. “Large-scale companies, like Costco, must take control of their energy future, especially in an environment of increasing energy uncertainty. By designing solutions from the ground up, we help ensure they have the power they need when they need it.”

Advertisement

Information sourced from Trinity Energy. To learn more, contact media@terrapulseagency.com.