How an AI-powered Assistant Is Transforming Workplace Safety Compliance

Revolutionizing regulatory compliance with AI-driven insights, regulatory monitoring and regulatory news to empower workplace safety professionals worldwide is 3E, a global leader in regulatory compliance and workplace safety solutions. Its AI assistant, available in the 3E Insight chemical regulatory compliance platform, was named the winner of Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Magazine’s “New Product of the Year Award” in the EHS Software category.

The AI assistant, embedded within the 3E Insight platform, is a cutting-edge tool designed to address the challenges of navigating intricate and ever-evolving global regulations. Leveraging 3E’s world-class proprietary data and advanced application of generative AI, the assistant delivers precise, real-time answers to regulatory queries, deciphers technical language and connects users to chemical data.

The 3E Insight AI assistant serves industries, such as chemicals, manufacturing, consumer products, pharmaceuticals and retail. It is an indispensable tool for EHS and regulatory compliance professionals, regulatory affairs specialists, product stewards, R&D scientists and supply chain managers. The assistant helps users save time, reduce risk and make informed decisions throughout the product lifecycle.