Gaming Startup Liminal Experiences Unveils AI-Powered Creation Tool

Los Angeles-based Liminal Experiences, Inc., a UGC gaming startup dedicated to harnessing artificial intelligence to empower human-centered creativity, has announced its first title, Liminal: Skies, which transforms creation into a game, making it possible for players to build their own Sky Islands, complete with bespoke buildings and custom characters. With a blend of powerful editing capabilities and new AI tools, players can handcraft each outfit and line of dialogue or invoke the Liminal Magic AI to supercharge their imaginations. Players create alone or with friends before sharing their islands to be explored by others all over the world.

Liminal previously announced $5.8 million in seed funding from games industry backers, including BITKRAFT Ventures, Riot Games and OTK Media Group, with participation from angel investors, including Marc Merrill, founder of Riot Games. Liminal: Skies remains in development with a planned public demo later this year and a 2026 launch.