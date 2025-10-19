Southern California Grocer Pioneers AI-driven Workforce System

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Northgate González Market, a premier Southern California supermarket chain with over 40 stores, and Logile, Inc., a provider of AI-driven workforce and store operations solutions, recently announced a significant milestone in their longstanding partnership: Northgate Market adopted Logile’s complete Connected Workforce Platform across its enterprise, becoming the first retailer to implement the entire suite of Logile solutions.

This full-platform implementation marks the latest evolution in a transformative journey that began in 2017, when Northgate first partnered with Logile to improve operational efficiency through labor planning and workforce management. Over the years, the collaboration has driven measurable performance results, including a 23% improvement in productivity, a 25% reduction in overtime and a 31% decrease in full-time turnover, laying the foundation for deeper strategic alignment.

Among other benefits and features of the platform that Northgate Market will adopt is the rollout of the full suite of Fresh Item and Inventory Management solutions, including Thermal Intelligence and Food Safety across stores, facilities and production hubs.

The system’s Extend Workforce Management functionality to distribution centers, building on earlier in-store success with scheduling, task management and time and attendance solutions. Logile’s AI-driven labor planning and operational intelligence tools also support real-time decision-making and margin improvement.