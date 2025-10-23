Cairns Health Acquires Together by Renee to Advance AI-Driven Care for Seniors and Patients with Chronic Conditions

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Transaction strengthens Cairns’ Luna platform with pioneering AI-powered medication management and patient engagement technology

Los Angeles-based Cairns Health, a leading provider of digital health solutions for seniors and individuals with chronic conditions, has announced the acquisition of Santa Monica-based Together by Renee, an award-winning AI-powered healthcare app from SixD Inc. This strategic acquisition deepens Cairns’ commitment to simplifying healthcare through technology that empowers patients and their caregivers.

Together by Renee uses novel AI and computer vision to make routine health tasks easier. For example, users can manage all their medications, including reminders and refills, just by taking one picture of their pill bottle. The app will be integrated into Luna, Cairns Health’s voice-based companion for seniors.

“Our goal with Together by Renee was to make healthcare radically easier, not just smarter,” said Nick Desai, CEO of SixD Inc. “From managing medications with a single photo to automatically refilling prescriptions with voice AI, we built one of the earliest examples of agentic AI in action. We’re excited to see this innovation continue under Cairns’ leadership.”

Together by Renee grew to more than 50,000 users organically and has over 1,500 five-star ratings on the Apple App Store. The app remains free and available on iOS and Android.

Financial details of the acquisition with Cairns Health are undisclosed. However, the origin of the acquisition came about as both companies shared a common mission: making healthcare simpler and more human through technology.

“We’ve been exploring technologies that complement our Luna digital care companion for seniors and those with multiple chronic conditions, and the vision Nick and Renee built with Together by Renee was a perfect fit for mobile vision,” said Andrew Ritter, CEO at Cairns Health. “Its ability to help users manage medications by scanning a label is game-changing. By bringing that technology into Luna and layering voice capabilities on top, we can now talk to users, help them stay on plan and take a complex healthcare situation and transform it into a simple conversation.”

Cairns Health plans to integrate Together by Renee’s features into the Luna platform over the next six months. The new integration will allow users to receive voice-driven care, whether it’s medication reminders, symptom checks or physiological health monitoring, helping improve outcomes and reduce burden on patients, caregivers and care teams alike.

With this acquisition, Cairns Health expands its offering to support its users who reside in senior care communities and further enables its launch of a consumer-facing solution (coming out later this month) to better help caregivers manage loved ones remotely.

“This deal allows us to take Luna beyond the bedroom, supporting patients wherever they go 24/7,” Ritter added. “Loved ones, caregivers and provider organizations are now all on the same tech stack in a true care team approach, making it easier to communicate, monitor and deliver the right care at the right time.”

Information sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact nicole@nrprgroup.com or pacuna@olmsteadwilliams.com.