Online Sales Platform Whatnot Raises $225 Million Series F Round

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Whatnot, a Marina Del Rey-based shopping platform and online marketplace, raised $225 million, which more than doubled its valuation to $11.5 billion in less than 10 months.

DST Global and CapitalG co-led the financing alongside new investors Sequoia Capital and Alkeon Capital. Returning backers include Greycroft, Andreessen Horowitz, Avra and Bond, while other investors include Y Combinator, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Liquid 2 Ventures.

The company’s total capital raised is about $968 million since its inception in 2019. Whatnot had raised $265 million in a Series E round at close to a $5 billion valuation in January.

Advertisement

The company says more than $6 billion worth of items have been sold on its platform year-to-date in 2025, more than twice its total for all of 2024. Its app facilitates the buying and selling of collectibles like trading cards and toys through live video auctions.

Information for this article was sourced from Whatnot.