Getting Your Team to Play in the Sandbox with AI

When the “new hire” is a robot – how leaders can turn fear and skepticism into curiosity, confidence and creativity

It’s clear at this point that artificial intelligence (AI) is no passing fad, nor is it just another workplace tool. It’s a shift in how people think, work and make decisions. For some employees, AI represents new possibilities: streamlined workflows, creative shortcuts and better insights. For others, it sparks anxiety: Will this replace me? Will I understand it? Can I trust it?

That’s why the role of business leaders is not only to simply deploy AI tools but to make people want to engage with them. Success depends as much on empathy and communication as on technology.

Below, HR and technology professionals (quoted anonymously) share expert advice and best practices for introducing AI in ways that invite curiosity, foster trust and get employees to “play in the sandbox.”

Start with compassion: Acknowledge fears, don’t dismiss them

People’s first reaction to AI is rarely technical – it’s emotional. Leaders should begin by normalizing that discomfort.

“The biggest mistake companies make is talking about AI as an efficiency tool before they talk about it as a people tool,” said the chief people officer at a mid-sized tech services firm in Chatsworth. “If employees feel it’s being forced on them to cut costs or jobs, you’ll get fear, not innovation.”

She suggested that instead of launching into technical briefings, hold listening sessions. Encourage employees to share what excites or worries them about AI. Recognize that fear of obsolescence is real – and explain clearly that AI will be used to augment, not replace, human capability.

“Psychological safety has to come before any pilot,” added the head of HR for a SaaS innovation company in Santa Monica. “If people are afraid of being judged or replaced, they won’t explore or experiment.”

Create a low-risk sandbox – real constraints, real learning

If a “sandbox” is a safe environment where employees can explore tools and test ideas without risking data, productivity or customer relationships, the key to successful integration of AI, according to the HR director of a marketing firm in Santa Monica, requires practice training sessions built from three steps:



Use synthetic or scrubbed data so no confidential information is at risk. Time-limit pilots (e.g., 30-90 days) to make experimentation manageable. Encourage group exploration, not solo tinkering, so learning is shared.

“We found that when we branded our AI project pilot as a ‘sandbox,’ participation and general enthusiasm jumped,” noted the director of digital learning at a global logistics company with offices in L.A. and North Hollywood. “People were more willing to play because the name itself implied freedom and safety. This simple framing shift can transform AI from something intimidating into something approachable.”

Design adoption as a learning journey, not a one-time rollout

“Effective AI integration is 80% change management, 20% technology. Build a clear path from awareness to experimentation to adoption,” noted the previously quoted head of HR for the Santa Monica SaaS innovation company, adding her own four steps to AI learning success:



Awareness: Teach what AI is and isn’t – dispel myths. Experimentation: Assign small, no-risk projects in a sandbox. Evaluation: Gather lessons, celebrate early wins. Scale: Open the tool wider with new governance and templates.

“Treat it like a shared learning journey,” she said. “Our employees had ‘AI Fridays’ for two months – short sessions where they shared prompts, successes and failures. By week four, the skeptics were showing others their favorite tricks.”

Use low-stakes, high-value use cases first

The consensus among managers interviewed for this article is that it’s wise to choose projects where the benefits are tangible, but the risks are minimal, like summarizing reports, drafting internal memos or creating first-pass marketing copy. When employees see that AI can eliminate drudgery, not creativity, attitudes change quickly.

“Once people see that AI isn’t stealing their job but giving them back time for the best parts of their job, they’re hooked,” said the CTO at a software startup in Irvine. “Our designers now use AI to prototype ideas, which lets them focus on strategy and originality.”

Appoint AI champions and cross-functional squads

Peer advocacy often works better than top-down direction. Identify enthusiastic early adopters and give them time and recognition to experiment. Form small, cross-functional “AI squads” that include a mix of skills – an engineer, a marketer, a compliance advisor and a manager sponsor.

“Our AI champions were the bridge between leadership vision and frontline reality,” explained the director of organizational development at a Pasadena health tech firm. “They translated what AI could do into language and examples their peers understood. Champions should be approachable, not intimidating – ideally colleagues whom others already trust.”

Make the first experiences engaging

A positive first impression accelerates adoption. “Our best adoption came from turning AI training into a team challenge,” recalled the VP of HR for a consumer goods company in L.A. “We gave everyone one hour to use AI to simplify a workflow. The winning idea saved the company 200 hours a month – and turned a few skeptics into believers.”

She suggests providing ready-to-use templates and “prompt starter packs” for common tasks. Run fun workshops – “Prompt-a-thons” or “AI Lab Days” – where teams experiment live.

She also recommends gamifying the learning: badges for best prompt, leaderboard for creative uses or mini prizes for time saved.

“Stories build momentum faster than metrics. Share before-and-after examples: how AI helped close a deal, speed up a report or reduce stress. Include quotes from employees about what they learned,” said the people analytics director at a global tech firm with offices in L.A. “Storytelling is the multiplier. Data shows improvement; stories inspire participation.”

He also recommends considering internal newsletters, intranet highlights or short video clips featuring employees showing their favorite AI use cases.

“AI adoption is not a tech project; it’s a people project,” said the chief people officer at the tech services firm in Chatsworth. “Success comes when leaders replace fear with curiosity and command with collaboration. If your people feel like they’re part of the change – not subject to it – they’ll surprise you with what they create.”

“Create safety, show empathy, celebrate experiments and build simple, joyful ways to explore,” she added. “Once employees see the benefits firsthand, they won’t just tolerate AI – they’ll play with it. And that’s when real transformation begins.”