Konnect Launches Sophie: An AI HR Assistant

Irvine-based Konnect, an independent human resource service provider, has announced the launch of KonnectAi, an AI-powered HR assistant named “Sophie,” custom-built to streamline everyday HR tasks for small businesses to global enterprises. Sophie gives employees instant answers to frequently-asked HR questions from onboarding to performance reviews, helps HR teams reclaim time for strategic work and enables leadership to scale people-first processes without sacrificing trust or empathy.

Jamie Viramontes

“We’re not replacing HR. We’re empowering HR,” said Jamie Viramontes, founder and CEO of Konnect. “With KonnectAi, HR teams can bridge the gap between responsiveness and humanity by taking care of repetitive tasks so HR professionals can focus on what really matters: their people.”

Sophie was designed to address common HR challenges by analyzing and triaging incoming HR tickets; auto-tagging and prioritizing requests by urgency and tone; drafting replies that feel personal and thoughtful; and integrating seamlessly with leading HRIS and payroll platforms (including Workday, ADP, Dayforce, Paylocity, Teams and Slack).

For employees, it means no more waiting or confusion: instant answers to time-off, benefits and policy questions. For HR Teams, it means fewer interruptions, more time for engagement, culture and strategy. For leadership, it means scalable HR support unique to their business that protects the employee experience and helps drive retention.

KonnectAi is available now via a per-seat monthly model and for organizations of every size.