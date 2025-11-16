Medspa Pilots New Generative Artificial Intelligence Technology

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Generative and Agentic AI technology marks a major milestone today with veteran independent medaesthetic practice Blue Spa in Sherman Oaks. This first-in-the-nation program is designed to increase patient engagement and sales by providing a hyperpersonalized skincare regimen coupled with effortless product purchasing and procedure scheduling.

Blue Spa founder Ronda Nofal is piloting Trinity Aesthetics’ new technology for the 90-day program in what is believed to be the first-known application of Agentic and Generative Artificial Intelligence directly in the medspa sector.

Nofal said, “Trinity’s purpose-built software specifically addresses key industry pain points no other software attempts, while empowering our providers to deliver hyperpersonalized skincare plans to nearly 30,000 clients.”

Trinity’s GenAI technology originally provided datasets to beauty product manufacturers. After successfully working with Procter & Gamble and Estée Lauder Companies’ R&D teams for upstream product development, Trinity’s management realized an opportunity to connect medspa providers, patients and products for hyperpersonalized skincare routines in a frictionless and perpetual way. The resulting platform connects via API into existing software and enhances the provider-patient connection.

Trinity CEO Joseph Panetta said, “This is one of the largest AgenticAI pilots of a live iOS platform ever conducted. We will be sharing results as they unfold over the course of our 90-day program.”