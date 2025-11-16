AI-Fueled Bike Lanes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hayden AI, a provider of vision AI solutions focused on powering safer, smarter and more efficient cities, has announced that UC San Diego will now deploy its automated bike lane and bus stop enforcement systems to keep bike lanes and bus stops safe and clear of illegally parked vehicles.

UCSD’s new program follows a successful pilot with Hayden AI. In just 59 days, 1,124 parking violations were detected; 88.4% of these violations were blocking the bike lane.

Hayden AI technology will be installed on 15 Triton Transit buses, UCSD’s transportation system, to help enforce these dangerous parking violations that occur on campus. A 60-day warning period will begin in December.

Advertisement

“Clear bike lanes and bus stops are essential to keeping students, faculty, staff and visitors safe as they travel throughout campus,” said Marty Beard, CEO of Hayden AI. “We’re thrilled to bring this practical, proven and secure use of computer vision to their community.”

Hayden AI’s automated enforcement system is installed on transit buses across the United States, including California cities such as Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, Santa Monica, Culver City and West Hollywood. In Washington D.C., this technology has reduced parking violations obstructing bus stops by 32% in one year of enforcement.