Life360 Acquires El Segundo Ad Technology Firm Nativo in $120-Million Deal

Life360 Inc. agreed to acquire El Segundo-based advertising platform Nativo Inc. for approximately $120 million in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in January 2026.

The acquisition combines Life360’s first-party family and location insights with Nativo’s broad publisher network and advanced advertising technology, helping brands reach families in more relevant places and with more relevant messages, inside the Life360 app and offsite.

“Acquiring Nativo is an exciting step forward as we build a durable, mission-aligned advertising business,” said Lauren Antonoff, chief executive of Life360, in a statement. “This acquisition accelerates our roadmap, adding capabilities that typically take platforms years to develop. It allows us to scale faster and bring high-quality, contextual advertising to market sooner, all while enhancing, not disrupting, the Life360 member experience.”

Stifel is serving as Life360’s financial advisor, and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as its legal advisor. Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as Nativo’s financial advisor, and Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor.

