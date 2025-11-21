Capstone Green Energy and Microgrids 4 AI Announce 800 VDC On-Site Power to Chip Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of clean, low-emission microturbine energy systems and clean technology solutions, and Microgrids 4 AI, Inc. (MG4AI), a developer of modular, AI-ready data center infrastructure, have announced their 800-volt direct-current (VDC) microturbine plus compute engineered equipment package to power the next generation of AI infrastructure.

The 800 VDC innovation, announced at Data Centre World Asia last month, positions Capstone and MG4AI at the forefront of the global transition envisioned and published by NVIDIA and accelerated by major data center infrastructure players to support megawatt-scale AI workloads and next-generation data center environments.

The Capstone 800 VDC natural gas microturbine represents a natural extension of its existing inverter-based power electronics technology. The 800 VDC is designed to directly interface with the forthcoming Kyber and Rubin Ultra platforms. The system will eliminate multiple AC/DC conversion stages, reduce copper mass by up to 45% and improve overall power efficiency by as much as 5% compared to legacy 54V systems.

Advertisement

“The evolving AI Factory design fundamentally challenges the energy delivery requirements and norms,” said Vince Canino, president & CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “Today’s AI racks already exceed 200 kW and are rapidly approaching 1 MW. Our 800 VDC microturbine is designed for this new reality, whilst building clean, reliable, redundant and direct high-voltage DC power to the next generation of AI Factories. Simply put, exciting challenges in powering the digital age.”

Through this expanded collaboration, Capstone and MG4AI are integrating the 800 VDC microturbine with MG4AI’s modular, liquid-cooled data center kits to create turnkey, grid-independent ‘AI Power Blocks.’ Each AI Power Block will deliver power, liquid cooling and compute as a unified, rapidly deployable system that can scale from edge deployments under 20 MW to AI giga-campuses exceeding 1 GW, supporting sovereign, enterprise and commercial AI environments.

“The AI Factory demands infrastructure that is smarter, better and faster,” said Ken Kajikawa, CEO of Microgrids 4 AI, “By aligning Capstone’s 800 VDC microturbine along with its Engineered Equipment Package (EEP) of power, chillers and BESS with MG4AI’s AI-ready compute architecture, we are now redefining how power becomes a true handshake with compute. Our modular data center (MDC) systems deliver up to 1MW per rack, which are future-proofed for NVIDIA’s next four GPU generations – the new foundation of the next AI era. Time to power, time to market and time to revenue are what create the true competitive advantage in this fast-moving AI Factory race.”

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Capstone Green Energy and MG4AI.