BlackLine and Google Cloud Partner to Bring Financial AI to Saudi Enterprises

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Strategic expansion enables compliance with local data residency requirements while delivering BlackLine’s future-ready financial operations platform

Los Angeles-headquartered BlackLine, Inc., the future-focused platform for CFOs, has announced the expansion of its global cloud footprint to Saudi Arabia, with the availability of a locally hosted cloud region, delivered in partnership with Google Cloud Platform.

This new regional deployment provides organizations with a secure, locally hosted cloud environment that offers lower latency and meets data residency and security requirements. Blackline meets Saudi Arabia’s NCA Essential Cybersecurity Controls (ECC) and Cloud Cyber Security Controls (CCC) requirements, the regulatory standards mandating cybersecurity protections for providers operating in the Kingdom. Organizations in the Kingdom can now access BlackLine’s unified, secure and AI-powered financial operations platform while keeping data within the region.

As Saudi Arabia undergoes a comprehensive economic diversification and modernization initiative, organizations are focused on building more efficient, controlled and data-driven operations. With this expansion, BlackLine is positioned to partner more closely with Saudi enterprises, providing the critical tools needed to build trust, control and visibility into their financial processes as they scale and modernize.

Advertisement

BlackLine’s expansion into the region is reinforced by its strong partner ecosystem. Key partners such as SAP, EY and Deloitte maintain a significant local presence, creating a robust network for implementation and support. While BlackLine’s platform is ERP-agnostic, the company’s solutions are offered as an SAP Solution Extension. This strategic partnership is a key driver for the regional expansion and complements SAP’s own commitment to the region.

“Expanding our regional availability ensures we can support customers wherever they operate, particularly in markets with stringent data residency requirements,” said Owen Ryan, CEO of BlackLine. “This deployment underscores our commitment to delivering secure, intelligent and future-ready financial operations for organizations across the globe.”

BlackLine’s Studio360 platform and Verity, its comprehensive AI suite, are designed to enable finance and accounting teams to unify data, automate complex processes, orchestrate workflows and gain real-time visibility across mission-critical operations.

Advertisement

“Our focus is on enabling customer success across the Middle East region, and this expansion is a direct result of listening to their needs,” said Philippe Omer-Decugis, senior vice president and general manager, EMEA, at BlackLine. “By providing a local platform and working closely with our partners in Saudi Arabia, we can offer a new level of support to organizations in the Kingdom as they modernize their finance and accounting operations.”

Information for this story was sourced from BusinessWire and BlackLine.