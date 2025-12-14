Four Trends Talent Management Leaders Will Need to Prepare For in 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Ongoing AI integration, coupled with a fragile economy, is causing chief HR officers to re-evaluate their 2026 talent strategies, according to Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company. The latest research on the subject was showcased during the recent Gartner HR Symposium/Xpo.

Experts at the event identified four trends that they project will shape talent management in 2026:



The decline in entry-level roles will increase the demands on HR.

HR will turn one-third of its recruiting capacity inward.

Regrettable retention will emerge as the primary productivity barrier.

Performance management will become less – and more – human.

“Faced with today’s uncertain market conditions, coupled with the AI revolution and a demand for fast-changing skills, HR leaders must pivot to ensure their talent strategies are effective and drive growth,” said Tony Guadagni, director, research in the Gartner HR practice.

As entry-level roles decline, the demands on HR increase

A 2Q25 Gartner survey of 919 employees aged 22-27 found that the Gen Z workforce values job mobility more than job security. While recent college graduates are leaving their organizations at an alarming rate, AI has emerged as a viable alternative for executing lower-value work. Because of this, entry-level hiring has declined, causing organizations to become more reliant on mid-level talent.

“When organizations need fewer early-career employees, it creates a fractured pathway to mid-level roles,” said Guadagni. “The organization of the future requires a highly efficient entry-level talent pipeline, which places enormous pressure on HR to change the way they hire, train and retain early career employees.”

Two actions that talent management leaders can take to retain entry-level talent are:

Redesign early career development programs, aimed at rapidly developing expertise.

Build retention strategies for top talent that directly address the top attrition drivers: compensation and career development.

HR turns recruiting inward

The increased emphasis on closing skills gaps and employee engagement has led organizations to invest more in internal mobility. Despite this investment, internal mobility rates have remained flat.

“As new jobs are created, one in five employees will need to be redeployed by 2030, and organizations aren’t prepared,” said Guadagni. “Organizations must leverage their recruiting teams to be more proactive in getting employees with critical skills and capabilities into the right roles.”

To help recruiters be more proactive when it comes to internal mobility, talent management leaders should ensure data about employees’ skills is up-to-date to determine where they fit in the ever-changing organization. To successfully do this, recruiting teams need to know what to look for and where to find it.

Regrettable retention emerges as the primary productivity barrier

“About one-quarter of the workforce is at least 20% less productive than average,” said Guadagni. “Most organizations are remarkably tolerant of low performance and productivity, which is alarming at a time when it’s become increasingly important to executives.”

Talent management leaders in 2026 should work to reinvent performance improvement plans, as most organizations are very ineffective at improving the productivity of underperforming employees. They should focus on creating very prescriptive mechanisms for low-productivity employees that have very clear development goals that must be met by predetermined timelines.

Performance management becomes less (and more) human

Despite managers already experimenting with the use of AI in performance management, a majority of them report that they haven’t formally received any training about how to appropriately use AI in performance management. Talent management leaders should provide managers with approved AI tools, offer training on how to mitigate bias, as well as good uses and bad uses of AI in performance management.

“The future of performance management processes is automation, but the future of managing performance can’t be,” said Guadagni.