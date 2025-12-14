Working at the Helm of the Orbital Revolution: Building the Low Earth Orbit Economy with Varda Space Industries

Varda Space Industries was founded on a simple but transformative idea: humanity’s next breakthroughs in medicine, materials and manufacturing will be unlocked when we treat low Earth orbit as an extension of Earth’s industrial landscape. By building recoverable reentry vehicles that can routinely bring products made in space back to Earth, Varda is pioneering a new economy for in-space manufacturing, where microgravity becomes a practical tool for improving lives on Earth.

But engineering alone isn’t enough to build this future. The space industry demands an increasingly broad range of thinkers, leaders and builders to meet the scale of ambition ahead and bring industrial operations off our home planet. Success will mean ensuring women lead, design, test and fly the systems shaping the next generation of space-enabled industries.

Historically, women in aerospace have had to carve paths through structural barriers, cultural gaps and uneven access to leadership roles. As the commercial space sector accelerates, we see a unique opportunity to rewrite that narrative.

At Varda, women lead across mission operations, autonomous systems, thermal engineering, propulsion, communications, regulatory engagement and mission assurance. Their contributions shape every stage of the company’s missions – from engineering flight software to directing reentry operations to discovering novel pharmaceuticals. By elevating women into visible, high-impact roles, Varda reinforces an essential truth: A company thrives when diverse perspectives are embedded into the core of decision-making.

The future of a true orbital economy demands new ways of thinking. The field sits at the intersection of areas where interdisciplinary problem-solving is key. Women bring expertise and experiences that broaden the industry’s collective imagination and strengthen its ability to navigate complexity.

As Varda works to industrialize low Earth orbit, we recognize that the workforce of the future must reflect the world it hopes to serve. Developing women leaders, engineers, scientists and mission operators isn’t optional; it’s fundamental to building an industrial sector capable of expanding into orbit.