Small Satellites, Big Impact: The Women Shaping Millennium Space Systems

At Millennium Space Systems, innovation hums through every lab, mission review and small satellite assembly bay, but the true spark comes from the people shaping the company’s trajectory. Increasingly, that spark is being ignited by the women leading key technical, strategic and security efforts across the organization.

Women at Millennium Space Systems represent nearly every corner of the company. More than 27% of Millennium’s workforce are women, outpacing the industry average. Pictured (left to right): Miranda Shroyer, Madeline Lopez, Katie Crosby, Haylee Stanger, Heather Small, Rathi Siddarth, Erdavria Simpson, Melanie Pittaluga, Jennifer Garner, Shasta Noble, Kim Talley, Marcela Lombardo (Joshua Francis)

Exceeding the industry average, more than 27% of Millennium’s team are women, whose leadership and technical expertise are shaping the company’s most advanced national security satellite missions. Their talent is woven into the very fabric of the organization, elevating both company culture and innovation.

The impact is especially clear within Millennium’s Advanced Space Portfolio. Katie Crosby, the program director leading this mission-critical division, oversees small satellites designed to perform in unforgiving environments.

“Our satellites operate where there is no margin for error,” she explains. “Diverse teams help us anticipate challenges earlier, design smarter and build systems resilient enough to meet the pace and pressure of national security missions.”

Under her leadership, the Advanced Space Portfolio has worked hand in hand with other Millennium organizations and leaders, such as Heather Small, director of manufacturing product owners and continuous improvement, to stand up production lines, strengthen mission capabilities and introduce new spacecraft architectures that position Millennium among the most agile players in the field.

(left to right) Madeline Lopez, Heather Small, Miranda Shroyer, Jennifer Garner, Haylee Stanger (Joshua Francis)

The leadership that fuels Millennium’s progress extends far beyond its engineering floors. The company’s chief financial officer, Shasta Noble, guides the financial strategy that keeps programs on track and the business poised for rapid, responsible growth. Her ability to balance agility with long-term vision has been instrumental in helping Millennium secure key government partnerships and invest in next-generation capabilities.

At the same time, Millennium’s director of security, Jennifer Martin, plays a crucial role in protecting the company’s sensitive technologies, ensuring compliance and maintaining the secure infrastructure required for national security work. Her expertise helps guarantee that every mission is built on a foundation of trust, precision and strict regulatory stewardship.

1 2 1. Shasta Noble 2. Marcela Lombardo, Miranda Shroyer, Katie Crosby, Rathi Siddarth, Melanie Pittaluga (Joshua Francis)

Millennium’s employee resource group, Supporting Women in Millennium (SWIM), is dedicated to mentorship, career development and community building. SWIM helps strengthen internal pathways for growth while fostering the confidence and camaraderie that keep women advancing within the industry.

This internal commitment is matched by an equally strong external one. Beyond company walls, Millennium actively engages with local communities, schools and universities to inspire the next generation of female engineers and space professionals. Employees volunteer as mentors and guest speakers, helping young women envision themselves in roles that once felt out of reach.

Melanie Pittaluga, the company’s director & head of marketing and communications, sees this blend of internal culture and external advocacy as central to Millennium’s story.

“When people see women leading program portfolios, financial strategy, security operations and outreach efforts, it reflects the heart of who we are,” she says. “It shows that innovation at Millennium is powered by teams defining the future of aerospace.”

As global competition intensifies, the nation increasingly relies on companies capable of delivering rapid, resilient solutions. Millennium Space Systems is answering that call, with satellites built for the world’s most demanding missions and with women driving many of its most influential decisions.

At Millennium, the future of aerospace is not just being imagined; it’s being built by the women leading the way.

Millennium Space Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company and is part of Boeing’s Space Mission Systems division. For more information, please visit millennium-space.com.