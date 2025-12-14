Yelp Expands AI Features to Make Local Discovery More Conversational

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Yelp has announced its most significant AI update yet as part of its 2025 Fall Product Release. Introducing more than 35 new features and updates, Yelp’s latest release continues to transform the experience with AI to make local discovery more conversational and personalized. Yelp Assistant will now answer any question about a restaurant, bar, local attraction, retailer and more. Menu Vision will let diners scan menus with their phone camera to see photos and reviews of dishes. Natural language and voice capabilities now support conversational queries. AI-powered Popular Offerings, among other updates, are designed to further enhance the consumer experience.

Yelp Assistant, first introduced in 2024 to diagnose consumers’ service needs and connect them with pros, will now answer consumer questions directly on business pages for restaurants, bars, local attractions, retailers and more. Powered by large language models (LLMs), Yelp Assistant draws on reviews, photos, business page information and the business’ website to deliver concise, relevant answers with supporting photos and reviews for anything about a business.

When logged in, users will see “Ask Yelp Assistant” on eligible business pages on iOS and Android, with suggested prompts to get started.