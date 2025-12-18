AnySignal Secures $24M Series A to Scale Space Comms and National Security Tech

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

AnySignal, a vertically integrated platform for wireless connectivity, sensing and national security infrastructure, raised $24 million in Series A funding led by Upfront Ventures, with participation from BlueYard Capital, First In Ventures and other strategic investors.

Mark Suster, general partner of Santa Monica-based Upfront Ventures, was added to the company’s board in conjunction with this investment.

The company will use the investment to scale production of its space communications platform, expand its national security products and build a new facility in the Los Angeles area that consolidates the entire development pipeline from algorithm design to high-rate manufacturing under one roof.

“We build hardware to simplify the way that communications equipment is integrated into systems for spacecraft communications and tactical connectivity,” said John Malsbury, AnySignal co-founder and chief executive. “Communications is typically 20-25% of a mission cost with the hardware and engineering to connect to a satellite. Our focus has been heavily commercial. Now we are adding some defense opportunities.”

The funding brings total investment to $32 million and enables AnySignal to scale manufacturing across a growing portfolio of software and hardware products, including flight radios currently in orbit and next-generation systems for ground and airborne use.

It will move into a new, 22,000-square-foot facility in Torrance early next year that will allow it to scale operations. In conjunction with the fundraising and expansion, Malsbury expects the company to grow from 40 employees to 100 within the next 12 months. The majority will be involved in manufacturing, but there are also roles added for sales and marketing as it grows additional lines of business.

AnySignal’s platform makes spectrum a software-defined resource. By designing the full radio stack, the company can deliver new capabilities in weeks rather than years. AnySignal is already supporting multiple missions on-orbit. Next year, 12 additional spacecraft are scheduled to launch using AnySignal radios and network services across space missions.

“We will be involved in many missions to lower Earth orbit as well as two lunar missions,” said Malsbury.

