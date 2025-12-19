El Segundo’s Radiant Hits $1.8B Valuation with $300M Series C for Portable Nuclear Power

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Radiant, an El Segundo nuclear energy startup, raised $300 million less than six months since closing their Series C funding round. The round, which was put together in just a few weeks, values the company at more than $1.8 billion, a significant step up from the earlier valuation. It was led by Draper Associates and Boost VC, with major new investment from Friends & Family Capital (led by the ex-CFO of Palantir) and additional financial commitments from current investors.

“Micro-scaled nuclear, mass produced for the first time ever, can transform how the public thinks about nuclear energy,” said Doug Bernauer, chief executive and founder of Radiant, in a statement. “This funding enables us to build our factory and keep to our DOME schedule, where we will achieve self-sustained chain reaction on a reactor designed by, built by, fueled by and operated by Radiant alongside our partners at the Idaho National Lab.”

The new funding will support the scaling of commercialization efforts as Radiant prepares to break ground early next year on its recently announced R-50 factory in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Radiant continues to meet key milestones as it remains on track for next year’s startup of its first reactor, the Kaleidos Demonstration Unit, at Idaho National Laboratory’s Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments (DOME) facility. Radiant’s factory-built, transportable nuclear generators are designed to provide always-on power for defense, disaster response, remote industry and critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

The factory, called R-50, is a nod to the historical name of the site and the ambitious mission for it to scale production to 50 reactors per year within a few years of customer deployments starting in 2028.

Information for this article was sourced from Radiant.