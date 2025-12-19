Advertisement
Tata Communications Acquires Majority Stake in L.A. AI Startup Commotion Inc.

By David NusbaumContributor 
Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player based in India, acquired a 51% stake in Los Angeles-based Commotion Inc., an AI-native enterprise SaaS platform company with operations in the U.S. and India.

This acquisition marks a significant step in accelerating AI integration across Tata Communications’ digital offerings, particularly within its customer interaction suite that delivers contextual and converged AI-driven experiences for both customers and employees. Commotion’s software will integrate with Tata’s core components to automate and intelligently guide end-to-end customer journeys, shifting engagement from reactive responses to predictive and generative interactions.

“This isn’t just about capital. It’s about conviction, shared purpose and the power of combining our innovation velocity with Tata Communications’ global reach, trusted brand and digital expertise,” said Murali Swaminathan, chief executive of Commotion Inc., in a statement.

The transaction will be executed as a cash-only acquisition on a fully diluted basis through a stock purchase agreement.

Information for this article was sourced from Tata Communications.

