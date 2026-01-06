5 Not-to-Miss Tech Trends and Events Defining CES 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As the neon lights of the Strip shine over CES 2026, the atmosphere at the Las Vegas Convention Center feels slightly different this year: perhaps a bit more tangible. The frantic energy of “generative AI” hype from years past is been replaced by something more substantial – and arguably more consequential – for the bottom line.

CES 2026 isn’t just about software that can talk; it’s about a new class of “physical AI” designed to move, build and solve problems in real-world environments. For the executives, entrepreneurs or even just curious consumers navigating the 2.6 million square feet of floor space this week, the signal is clear: AI is finally putting on its “work boots.”

Whether you’re there on the ground or following from the office, here are the five essential stops and trends that define this year’s CES.

1. The CES Foundry: AI Meets the Quantum Leap

Located at the Fontainebleau, the new CES Foundry is the show’s headquarters for the “next” next thing. While much of the computing world is still figuring out Large Language Models (LLMs), the Foundry is where the conversation turns to quantum computing and its role as the foundation for the next decade of AI.

Why it matters for business: This isn’t just theory anymore. You’ll see live demos of quantum-driven breakthroughs that promise to solve optimization problems much more efficiently than classical computing models. If your business relies on complex logistics, cryptography or material science, this is your North Star.

2. The Era of the “Software-Defined” Factory

In the LVCC North Hall , the concept of the “digital twin” has moved from a buzzword to a requirement. Siemens and others are showcasing how AI is now used to design and “stress test” entire manufacturing plants in a virtual environment before a single brick is laid.

A Trend to Watch: The rise of “Physical AI” in robotics. Some companies are beginning to work with autonomous heavy machinery that doesn’t just follow a path; it reasons through obstacles on a construction site.

3. The “Sphere” Keynote: A Full-Sensory Boardroom

Perhaps the most “Vegas” moment of the show will be the Lenovo keynote at the eye-popping Sphere, Tuesday at 5 p.m. Led by CEO Yuanqing Yang, this isn’t your typical PowerPoint presentation. Using the facility’s wild LED screen interface, Lenovo is visualizing what they call “smarter AI for all.”

Who to see: The keynote features a “who’s-who” of tech. It’s a rare moment where the leaders of the silicon world align on a single vision: moving AI processing off the cloud and directly onto your device (laptops, phones and cars) to ensure data privacy and speed.

4. Accessibility as an Innovation Driver

Making its debut at The Venetian, the CES Accessibility Stage (powered by Verizon) proves that inclusive design is often where the best tech begins.

An Accessibility Standout: Check out the Naqi Neural Earbuds , a 2026 Innovation Award winner. These allow users to control digital devices and even industrial simulators via subtle facial gestures and brain waves. For a B2B audience, this signals a massive shift in how we might interact with computers in “hands-busy” environments like warehouses or cockpits.

5. Mobility: Beyond the “Computer on Wheels”

The West Hall continues as the world’s largest auto show, but the narrative has shifted from “electric” to “agentic.” Vehicles are no longer just being sold on horsepower, but on their “personal agents.”

The Exhibit: Keep an eye on Sony Honda Mobility (Afeela) updates. The partner company is moving toward pre-production with cars that use over 40 sensors and AI to act as a proactive assistant rather than just a mode of transport. For businesses, the focus is on “Software-Defined Vehicles” (SDVs) that can be upgraded with new revenue-generating features over the air, much like a smartphone.

CES 2026 is less about the “magic” of AI and more about its utility. Whether it’s in the Foundry or on the factory floor, the focus is on how these tools will drive the $565 billion consumer tech revenue projected for this year.

