CES 2026 Opens: AI Dominates as Tech Giants Unveil Future in Las Vegas

CES 2026 has officially opened its doors, welcoming visionaries, industry and government leaders, investors and media to the global gathering place for technology.

Spanning more than 2.6 million net square feet, CES 2026 is where breakthrough ideas come to life and where innovators show up to highlight what’s next in tech. As the world’s most powerful tech event, CES this year is the convergence of more than 4,100 exhibitors, showcasing innovation across accessibility, AI, digital health, energy, enterprise solutions, immersive entertainment, mobility, quantum, robotics and more.

The show kicked off with two dynamic Media Days, packed with major product and partnership announcements and exclusive product demonstrations. CES 2026 runs through Friday, January 9, across 13 venues in Las Vegas, including the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). CES is the first event to use the space, marking the completion of the $600-million renovation of the LVCC legacy campus.

“CES is where innovators show up, business accelerates, partnerships ignite and technology transforms real-world challenges into bold opportunities,” said Gary Shapiro, executive chair and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA). “We’re thrilled to see global innovators show up and unveil the breakthroughs that will shape the future.”

“From global brands to trailblazing startups, the entire tech ecosystem comes together at CES,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, president, CTA. “CES is where innovation moves from idea to impact. There’s no better place to witness the possibility of how tech can improve lives for millions of people.”

CTA’s State of the Industry Address, delivered by Shapiro and Fabrizio, set the tone for the show, highlighting how AI is igniting innovation. CES is the proving ground where it takes off, and people are at the heart of it all.

AMD chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su discussed how the company’s portfolio of AI products and deep cross-industry collaborations are turning the promise of AI into real-world impact, highlighting that AI is everywhere and for everyone. Dr. Su unveiled new AI-focused products, including the Ryzen AI 400 Series for next-gen AI PCs, the MI440X GPU for enterprise and the Ryzen AI Halo developer platform, emphasizing AI integration from data centers to edge devices and real-world applications with partners like OpenAI. She also provided an early look at AMD’s “Helios” rack-scale platform.

Michael Kratsios, the President’s science & technology advisor, joined Su on stage for a conversation on the role of public-private collaboration in advancing AI innovation, competitiveness and opportunity. AMD announced a commitment of $150 million to bring AI into more classrooms and communities.

Siemens AG president and CEO, Roland Busch, unveiled technologies to accelerate the industrial AI revolution.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang joined Busch on stage to expand their partnership to build the industrial AI operating system. Siemens launched Digital Twin Composer software to power the industrial metaverse at scale. Athina Kanioura, CEO, Latin America and global chief strategy and transformation officer of PepsiCo, discussed how PepsiCo uses the Digital Twin Composer software to simulate upgrades to its facilities in the U.S. with plans to scale globally. Siemens highlighted new technologies for accelerating drug discovery, autonomous driving and shop floor efficiency. In manufacturing, Siemens announced a collaboration to bring Industrial AI to Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses.

Many other leading brands shared major announcements and sparked global media buzz at press conferences at Mandalay Bay. Companies participating included Bosch, Doosan Bobcat, Geely Auto Group, Hisense, Hyundai, LG Electronics, Sony Honda Mobility Inc. and The LEGO Group.

CES Unveiled Las Vegas, the official press event of CES 2026, featured more than 225 companies sharing their groundbreaking innovations, such as Baracoda’s Kolibree gamified toothbrush for kids, Coro’s breastfeeding monitor, Earflo’s non-invasive device to relieve children’s ear pressure, Dephy’s robotic exoskeleton device, Plaud’s wearable AI note taker and Skywheel’s electric skis.

These innovations were the tip of the iceberg, as many other unveilings will be on display throughout the week.

Information for this article was sourced from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).